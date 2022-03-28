The Top Hotel & Resort News From March
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 28, 2022
Catch up on the hotel and resort news you might've missed this month...
March can tend to feel like one of the longest months of the year, and with a long month comes plenty of news. From new hotel openings and brand expansions like Hilton's first Curio Collection property in the Galapagos to a new report that found the domestic hotel industry continuing its slow but steady recovery from the pandemic and a collection of hotel and resort corporations pledging support for Ukraine and its refugees, the information found in the next slides are the biggest hotel and resort news from this March 2022. Read on for what you should know about the latest hotel and resort news.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience South Florida Like a Local at Trump International Beach Resort
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS