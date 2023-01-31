Top Hotel & Resort News from January 2023
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 30, 2023
Catch up on the news you might have missed this January!
From Sonesta's new brands to new hotel announcements, January was a good month for big news in the hotel and resort category. Click through this slideshow to see the top news we covered this month, and click on the links provided in each slide to read the full stories. Don't want to miss a beat? Subscribe to our TravelPulse newsletter today!
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
The Growing Luxury Villa Vacation Market: What to Know and How to Sell to Your Guests
-
Discover Princess Hotels & Resorts for Yourself on a Fam Trip
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS