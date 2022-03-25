Countries That Have Changed Travel Entry Requirements in March
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz March 25, 2022
Countries have been reopening and dropping entry requirements this month more than any other month. To catch up on the latest entry requirement changes around the world, check out the list below.
United Kingdom
From March 18, the United Kingdom has dropped all pre- and post-arrival testing requirements for unvaccinated travelers, as well as ended the requirement for foreigners to fill out the U.K. Passenger Locator Form, so travelers can now visit the U.K. without any pandemic-related entry requirements.
U.S. Virgin Islands
On March 7, Americans who are fully vaccinated no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter the U.S. Virgin Islands. Unvaccinated travelers are still subject to testing protocols.
Belize
Travelers to Belize who are fully vaccinated no longer have to test negative prior to entering the country. Unvaccinated travelers must still provide a recent negative PCR or rapid antigen test to enter.
Curacao
On March 10, Curacao eased many of its restrictions, no longer requiring a recent negative COVID-19 test for entry regardless of vaccination status. Travelers are still required to apply for entry via the Curacao Entry Portal and fill out a Passenger Locator Card.
Puerto Rico
Begun March 10, domestic travelers from the mainland will no longer have to fill out a Travel Declaration form or provide any test results or proof of vaccination to enter Puerto Rico.
Ireland
Ireland has dropped all of its pandemic-related requirements and restrictions, including entry requirements, as of March 6.
Bermuda
Bermuda changed its entry requirements on March 7, requiring travelers to provide proof of vaccination along with a rapid antigen test result or an unvaccinated traveler to provide a recent negative PCR test result.
Maldives
As of March 5, travelers entering the Maldives need only fill out the Traveler Health Declaration Form prior to entering; there are no longer any testing requirements.
Bahamas
Travelers to the Bahamas no longer have to take a rapid test on the fifth day of their vacations, as of March 3.
Australia
Western Australia became the last state in the nation to reopen international travel this month. Visitors to Western Australia must provide proof of full vaccination, complete the Digital Passenger Declaration form, present a negative pre-departure PCR test and take a rapid test upon twelve hours of entry.
Italy
Fully vaccinated travelers to Italy no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test, while unvaccinated travelers no longer need to quarantine provided they take a pre-departure test as of March 1.
Saint Lucia
Travelers to Saint Lucia now also have the option of testing via rapid antigen tests taken within one day of entry in order to satisfy the island's testing requirement.
Aruba
As of March 19, Aruba no longer requires any testing, quarantine or vaccination proof for entry into the island. It does still require travelers to complete an Aruba Embarkation/Disembarkation card prior to arrival and purchase Aruba Visitors Insurance, though.
Kenya
Fully vaccinated travelers no longer need to test prior to entering Kenya, which has also relaxed many of its pandemic-related protocols this month, too. Unvaccinated travelers are subject to both pre- and post-arrival testing.
Antigua and Barbuda
Fully vaccinated travelers to Antigua and Barbuda no longer have to provide a negative pre-departure test in order to enter the islands as of March 16.
South Africa
Fully vaccinated travelers visiting South Africa are not subject to any testing requirements, while unvaccinated travelers are still required to test prior to entry. Additionally, pandemic-related protocols within the country have been relaxed, too.
Chile
Fully vaccinated travelers to Chile no longer have to test upon arrival as of March 8, though they are still required to submit a pre-departure test.
Hungary
According to Schengen Visa Info, Hungary removed all of its pandemic-related entry protocols earlier this month, as well as its vaccine mandates for museums and other attractions.
Thailand
On March 1, Thailand's quarantine-free travel program, Test & Go, is now available for all international travelers from all countries. All travelers are now required to be fully vaccinated and present a recent pre-departure test.
Additionally, several other countries in Asia have announced changes to their entry requirements. To see the full list, check out our Asia Travel Restrictions roundup.
For more information on current entry requirements worldwide, check out our interactive guide.
